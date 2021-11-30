First wings arrive for Zambia Airways

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

PROVIDED nothing flies into the way, the much-anticipated launch of Zambia Airways should take off tomorrow following the arrival of the first aircraft yesterday – a DHC-Q 400, with 70 seater capacity.

The aircraft landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 13:00 hours amidst jubilations from various spectators, some who had worked for the former national airline. Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali, who was at the airport to receive the plane, said the national airline will have six aircrafts that will be carrying 700,000 passengers by 2027. "Therefore, what we are witnessing here today is proof of the commitment towards making the Zambian economy work efficiently and competitively to sustainably lift the living standards of the people," he said. "When Zambia Airways takes to the skies on December 1 [tomorrow], we will see a spark of national pride and strengthened domestic and regional connectivity, with the view of connecting producers to markets, supporting participation in regional and global value chains, lowering the cost of doing business, enhancing competitiveness and improving public service delivery." Mr Tayali also said there is need to have a well-developed, valid and competitive transport system that will form the backbone of the economy. He said the new dawn administration is promoting public-private partnerships (PPP) to improve the well-being of Zambians. The national airline is a joint venture between Zambia Airways Limited and Ethiopian Airways. Government, through Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), owns 55 percent of the shares in the national airline while Ethiopian Airways has a 45 percent stake. The two partners have made