First Lady identifies groups to assist

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FIRST Lady Mutinta Hichilema says she will work with existing non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community schools and cooperatives countrywide to effectively champion the cause of vulnerable people. Speaking when she graced the first meeting of the ministerial spouses’ chapter at State House yesterday, Mrs Hichilema encouraged the membership to join hands in rebuilding lives of vulnerable communities. “At the core of my vision is the empowerment of women at all levels of society, youth empowerment and early childhood development. However, we will not be limited to these three but accommodate other areas of need,” the First Lady said. Mrs Hichilema said empowering women will lead to improved socio-economic gains, while youth empowerment will lay a foundation for the future by reducing prevalence of crime.

She implored the ministers’ spouses to take a leading role in identifying vulnerable groups and offer appropriate support.

“I believe this will also contribute to a drop in the rates of early pregnancy and various social ills,” Mrs Hichilema said.

