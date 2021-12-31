First Lady donates to New Year babies

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

SOME mothers and their newborn babies will enter 2022 in comfort following First Lady Mutinta Hichilema's gesture to play the role of Santa Claus by donating hampers worth over K200,000 to Zambia's 10 provincial centres. Mrs Hichilema made the donation through the Ministers Spouses' Club led by Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali's wife, Sherry, and her counterpart Charity, who is the spouse of Minister of Energy Peter Kapala. On Christmas Day, the First Lady, through the same association, donated assorted baby hampers in Lusaka worth over K100,000. Mrs Hichilema, who was represented by Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane's wife, Mate, said she was celebrating the important day by honouring newborn babies with gifts. For the New Year's celebration, the hampers have included mothers' gifts. Receiving the donations yesterday, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said the gesture signifies commitment the First Lady attaches to improving the welfare of women and children. Ms Masebo said mothers and children are