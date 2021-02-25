First Lady calls for more in cancer fight

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

FIRST Lady Esther Lungu has called for increased investment in the fight against childhood cancer to improve recoveries among children.

Mrs Lungu said she is saddened that globally, about 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year.

She said the high cost in treatment and lack of adequate equipment has affected positive outcomes.

Mrs Lungu said this yesterday during the virtual commemoration of the conclusion of World Cancer Month. CLICK