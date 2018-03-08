First Lady calls for effective HIV prevention

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

FIRST Lady Esther Lungu says effective HIV prevention is necessary because more people are getting infected than they are starting treatment, with 1.2 million individuals already living with the virus.

Mrs Lungu said if new HIV infections are not radically reduced today, future treatment bills will be exorbitant.

She was speaking yesterday at the inaugural meeting of the National HIV Prevention Coalition Meeting.