First Lady boosts Shepolopolo

ALEX NJOVU, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 1 KENYA 0

FOR their win, First Lady Esther Lungu, who was also in the stands at Nkoloma Stadium yesterday to watch the victory over the Harambee Starlets, gifted the Shepolopolo with a K50,000.

With yesterday’s victory, which sees them win 3-2 on aggregate, the Shepolopolo have booked a final round place against either Cameroon or Ivory Coast in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier.

Defender Lushomo Mweemba scored the only goal from a free-kick on 57 minutes in a game in which striker Rachel Kundananji's spot-kick awarded in the 14th minute after forward Barbara Banda was fouled by Ruth Ingonsi hit the post