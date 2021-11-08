First-ever West orchard shaping up

BENEDICT TEMBO, Sesheke

BENJAMIN du Preez is upbeat about the way his fruit trees are coming up at his farm in Sesheke, Western Province.

Mr du Preez is nurturing the first-ever orchard not only in Sesheke but in the entire south-west Zambia.

At his 88 hectare farm – 38 hectares on the eastern and 50 hectares on the western banks of the Zambezi River – Mr du Preez is cultivating lemons, oranges, pecan nuts and nartjies.

While South Africa is known for citrus fruits, Mr du Preez is determined to do better on the sand soils of Western Province.

He is trying out different varieties of oranges and nartjies in every season from rain-fed to irrigated ones.

Mr du Preez wants to ensure that the farm has fruits throughout the year to create and sustain jobs as people will be working all year round.

The farm currently has 3,000 trees of nartjies on 15 hectares.

Mr du Preez intends to plant 10,000 more trees next month as part of the ambitious expansion programme at the CLICK TO READ MORE