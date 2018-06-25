Firm settles K8m tobacco claims

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

MAYFAIR says it has in the 2017/18 farming season settled over K8 million in tobacco claims.

Company manager and agriculture specialist Humphrey Mulele said the payment of claims shows the firm’s ability to settle costs.

Mr Mulele said the company will continue to work with farmers in the coming farming season to offer risk solutions that meet their needs.

“Farmers can take comfort that Mayfair has a solid financial base to meet their obligations. We would also like to thank farmers for their continued support to the company over the last five years and we look forward to further support in the coming years.

