Firearm amnesty period will go up to September – Kampyongo

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

OVER 4,700 illegal guns have so far been collected, surrendered to the State and destroyed under the firearm amnesty, which started in 2011 and will end in September this year.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says 4,725 firearms have so far been collected, surrendered and destroyed countrywide.

North-Western and Western provinces accounted for the largest number of illegal firearms that have been surrendered to the State so far.

Mr Kampyongo told journalists at the Freedom Statue yesterday that people still holding on to illegal firearms still have a chance to hand them in before the law catches up with