Fire won’t delay March commissioning – Nkhuwa

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

A FIRE which burnt part of Kafue Gorge Lower power station project on Friday will not delay its commissioning scheduled for March next year.

The only extra work for the contractor, Sino Hydro Corporation, will be to clean the dam.

And one of the three workers who were burnt in the inferno at the project site has died.

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa said at a media briefing yesterday that the heat intensity of the fire was low and that the material which was burnt is a thin coating which has a rapid burning rate.

Some members of the public took to social media expressing their worries that load-shedding may not end anytime soon after a one minute video clip of the fire incident at the dam went viral.

When completed, the Kafue Gorge Lower power station will contribute 750 megawatts (MW) to the national grid and