Fire, rescue services in boost

MUMBA MWANSA, Los Angeles, California

ON JULY 4, 2017, hundreds of Lusaka traders woke up to a rude shock and devastating news of an inferno sweeping over 1,900 stalls at the largest trading market, Lusaka City Market.

Between 2016 and 2018, Zambia had experienced a good number of fires in various markets in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt.

These fires were a major drawback to the development of Zambia as many traders had their merchandise damaged in the infernos, which means that they either had to start sourcing for capital again, or they had to simply endure a life of poverty. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/