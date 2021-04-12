Fire kills grandma, pupil drowns

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Solwezi, Ndola

A 90-YEAR-OLD woman of Mufumbwe district has been burnt to death after the house she was sleeping in caught fire yesterday.

And a 16-year-old Grade Nine pupil in Kalulushi district has drowned in an abandoned pit filled with water.

The incident involving the nonagenarian in Mufumbwe happened around 02:00 hours in Matushi area.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase, who confirmed the development in a statement yesterday, identified the old woman as Mwafwima Sachiwe. "Mufumbwe Police Station received a report of sudden and unnatural death which occurred on April 11, 2021 at 02:00 hours in Kapimpa village. "It was reported by Mwaku Enock, aged 51, that his aunt, Mwafwima Sachiwe, aged 90, of the same abode, died after the grass-thatched house she was sleeping in caught fire," Mr Njase said. According to the police, Ms Sachiwe used