Finland hands out cash to SMEs

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE government of Finland has engaged African Management Services Company (AMSCO) to build the technical and financial capacity of selected Zambian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that will receive €30,000 each to boost their respective businesses.

And Minister of Small Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga said Government is set to revive the village industry service (VIS) aimed at creating business and trading opportunities for local people.

In conjunction with Accelerated Growth for SMEs (AGS) Zambia, AMSCO has shortlisted 20 business owners whose owners are being trained to help them become profitable and sustainable.

In an interview on Monday, AMSCO country managing director Lomiah Nhongo said there is need for SMEs to fully interrogate their business plans to come up with bankable projects that can easily attract funding.

Ms Nhongo said the selected entities will also be paired and linked to some companies in Finland to strengthen their