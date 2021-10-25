Findlay cries foul over search

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

LUSAKA businessman Valden Findlay says the search at his residence by some investigative wings was illegal because it was done in his absence. Mr Findlay also feels condemned by the public who have taken advantage of ‘silence’ by judging to finding him guilty of crimes he has not committed. But Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the search at Mr Findlay’s house was legal as the investigators adhered to the law. On Saturday, a joint investigative team of security officers searched Mr Findlay’s residence in Lusaka’s New Kasama, in relation to ongoing investigations whose details were not revealed by the ACC. Mr Findlay said in an interview yesterday that no money was found at his residence contrary to assertions by some sectors. It is claimed that millions of dollars were found at his home, but Mr Findlay says the stories circulating, mostly on social media platforms, are fake. He regrets what he terms attempts to tarnish his name and reputation. “The stories on social media are not only lies, but have also attacked the integrity of the police. Social media has become a common place to attack and settle scores with individuals. “It is unfair that in an attempt to gain followers, some people have resorted to publish lies about me,” Mr Findlay said. He said it is CLICK TO READ MORE