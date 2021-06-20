Finding wife after 5 rejections

HOW WE MET With MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

“YOU cannot marry a pastor. You will be poor for the rest of your life,” Bridget Musitini was told by her father when her now husband Michael Ngoma first introduced himself to the family.

Mr Ngoma felt rejected when Ms Musitini’s father disapproved of their relationship.

This was Mr Ngoma’s sixth relationship, three of the first five also ended up in rejection as parents of the women rejected him on the perception that pastors are poor.

One of the two girls, meanwhile, was going out with another man while seeing Mr Ngoma. He ended the relationship when he discovered. The other was impregnated by another man.

He remembers how he almost decided not to get married when his emissaries informed him that Ms Musitini’s father had rejected him.

"For me it was bad luck when Bridget's father first rejected me. I told myself that I would not