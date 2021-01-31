Finding soulmate at right time

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

AFTER escaping two arranged marriage attempts organised by his grandmother, Whiteson Zulu finally met his soulmate, Delphister Mwamba, through his workmate.

Before that Mr Zulu’s grandmother felt her grandson was growing beyond the acceptable age for a man to marry.

She took it upon herself to organise a woman from the village for Mr Zulu to marry.

“On two different occasions, my grandmother organised a woman for me to marry. One of them actually got excited and travelled from Chipata to come and meet me here in Lusaka secretly,” Mr Zulu says.

He says he calmly told the woman that she was misinformed about the whole marriage arrangement.

He also explained to her that he wanted to find a woman of his choice as he did not believe in arranged marriages.

But that did not deter his grandmother on her quest of finding a wife for him. A second potential wife was found for him by his grandmother.

Mr Zulu says the woman, who was also from the village, used to visit his grandmother’s house, where she would do house chores because she was assured that he would eventually marry her.

"Whenever I would call my grandmother, she would tell me that my 'wife' was performing household duties at her place, but I