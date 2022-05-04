Finding niche at Black Mountain, but…

VIOLET TEMBO, Ndola

MARY Mwamba, 46, a resident of Wusakile Township in Kitwe, is among many female chrome hand pickers who collect mineral waste at the Black Mountain slag dump to make ends meet.

Ms Mwamba took an interest to enter the sector having obtained knowledge on different types of minerals and their value from her late husband, who equally plied in the same trade before he died.

“My husband was a copper dealer commonly known as Jerabo and used to trade in various minerals on the black market. He never went far in his education, but managed through such dealings to take children to school and fend for our daily needs.

“He died five years ago, and since then life has been agonising for me and the children as I have to adequately perform the role of a breadwinner. I decided to join other women from the community in picking chrome and selling it to Chinese buyers,” she narrates.

Ms Mwamba, like many women in artisanal mining, confidently stepped into a traditionally male-dominated extractive industry, which was not a norm way back.

Many women from the surrounding community and outside have jumped at the opportunity to mine chrome, a metal whose primary uses are