Finding love as an albino

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

GIFT Sakala exudes a lot of positive energy, not quite common among people living with albinism, who, apart from facing discrimination in society now live in fear of been killed by body-part harvesters.

There has been an increase in the number of albinos killed by suspected witch doctors who believe that their body parts – hair, nails, teeth and so on – can be an active ingredient in get-rich-quick potions.

The result is a small community that is less trusting of their own society.

Gift, who is 21, says she can only marry a fellow albino because she does not trust men with normal skin.

She has been in two relationships with normal-skinned guys before, but she was disappointed because all they wanted was to fulfil their weird sexual fantasies READ MORE