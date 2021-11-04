Find permanent solution to floods

FLASH floods caused by what could loosely be termed a drizzle in Lusaka point to a big problem Government and other stakeholders should immediately address. Some parts of Lusaka experienced rains for a few minutes on Tuesday and yesterday and, within minutes, roads and other public places were flooded. Bus stations and markets, which are congested public places, were full of water, immediately triggering panic among the travelling public. In some cases, there was destruction to public and private property. The problem of flooding is not new in Lusaka and other parts of the country. The local authority is fully aware because it is a perennial problem that seems to have a tag of permanence. Works on some road infrastructure in the last year or so seem to have exacerbated, rather than, improved the situation.

There are immediate threats to life as some diarrhoeal diseases such as typhoid, dysentery and cholera could break out soon, further compounding an already overstretched health system in the country. Zambia’s health system, just as in other countries, has been overwhelmed by the outbreak of the debilitating Covid-19 pandemic that has also left national economies reeling in its wake. Efforts are being employed at the highest level to curb the disease and many thanks to the hot weather, infections and deaths have drastically reduced. Government is now ramping up efforts to increase immunisation as less than four percent of the targeted audience has been inoculated, to prevent infection and death.

At a time like this, any health hazard would be too burdensome for the country to bear, but if no tangible efforts are put in place, the seasonal diseases will continue eating into the national treasury and claiming lives, needlessly. The floods are but just a manifestation of how poorly planned the city is and how remedial measures over the years have yielded almost nothing despite huge amounts of public resources being used. Lest one forgets, the rains were the first of the season and to even imagine what the situation would be like at peak is dreadful. We take Government’s assurance that it will come up with a lasting solution as one of those pronouncements we have heard before. There have been plans to re-plan the city, especially high-density townships such as Chibolya, Kanyama and Misisi, which are prone to floods and ultimately diseases. We have seen a pittance of works in some townships, at best being too casual to address the perennial floods. The much-publicised Bombay Drainage, which was meant to drain water out of the city, does not seem to have done much to address the problem. There, however, should be renewed hope and belief that a solution will be found because the current situation is unacceptably risky in many ways. The comfort comes from the fact that Government is led by a new administration which seems to have a good understanding of what the country needs and is eager to do the right thing. Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi rightly put it yesterday that there is need for a lasting engineering solution to mitigate flooding in Lusaka. The minister said Government will soon announce measures being undertaken to find a lasting solution. That, obviously, is appreciated, but there is need for immediate action. We have seen a structural blueprint for an ideal Lusaka and we believe that with a little tweak to bring it in line with modern trends, floods can to a large extent be addressed. Zambia has a good cadre of city planners, architects and engineers to address this challenge, which some have accepted as normal. This problem should be dealt with once and for all!