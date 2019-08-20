Find nshima alternatives, Choma residents told

CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

CHOMA residents should start diversifying their diets to include other food besides nshima because the maize produced this year cannot meet the demand, Choma district agriculture coordinator Robert Tembo has said.

Mr Tembo said in an interview yesterday that Choma consumes about 40,000 metric tonnes of maize per year but only 7,345 metric tonnes was produced in the 2018/2019 season.