Find KCM, MCM solutions, State told

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

AN ASSOCIATE professor in the school of mines and mineral science at the Copperbelt University (CBU) says there is need for Government to organise mining operations at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani Copper Mines (MCM).

Commenting on the 2021 national output for copper, Professor Peter Chileshe said finding solutions to challenges facing the two mining giants is a must.

In 2021, copper production declined by four percent to 803,746.52 metric tonnes from 837,996.38 metric tonnes recorded in 2020, with mines in North-Western Province contributing 67 percent to the national output.

Prof Chileshe said in an interview yesterday that there is need to revive KCM and MCM for the country to maximise on the copper prices on the international market.

Copper is fetching over US$10,000 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

“The production figures for 2021 are a concern, especially that the prices of copper on the international market are good. Let us awaken the giant mines on CLICK TO READ MORE