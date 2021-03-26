Financial literacy for all

CEPHAS CHABU

THIS year ’s Financial Literacy Week, which started on March 22 and ends today, March 26, 2021, is anchored on the theme ‘Take care of your health, take care of your money’.

This is a very timely theme considering the challenges that the coronavirus has brought, with its

negative impact on productivity and money-generating activities. Output and revenues have all

dropped, with many businesses closing down. The old American philosopher, Ralph W Emerson (1860),

asserted that ‘the first wealth is health’. This is a very tested statement which goes miles to confirm that you need to take care of your health because this is your first wealth, before you could take care of your money. This further resonates well with the scriptures in Deuteronomy 8:18 : “And you shall remember

the Lord your God, for it is He who gives you power to get wealth, that He may establish His covenant which He swore to your fathers, as it is this day.” Again, this speaks very well to the theme in that we all need the energy and good health in order to work and generate an income which, once saved, can create investment and then wealth. Indeed taking care of our health, particularly adhering to the COVID -19 prevention guidelines, may keep people relatively healthy with vibrancy to generate incomes for investment opportunities. It is evident that all of us know how to spend money but very few know how to save and invest. Therefore, the Financial Literacy Week serves as an annual reminder to all of us on how money can be earned, saved, borrowed, and invested. Ultimately, we get to understand how money works and how it should be managed. We are living in a generation where the financial markets

are becoming more complex because of changing economic and political conditions, inflation, a large number of financial institutions, instruments and products, advertisements and conflicting financial advice. It is encouraging to note that the Financial Literacy Week, which is now in its ninth year of commemoration, has had a very significant impact on financial inclusion. On the other hand, the Bank of Zambia has been very passionate about this programme and has done its best in providing leadership in creating various literacy programmes targeted at children, youth and adults. Banks and other financial

institutions have not taken a back seat but have been very active in promoting financial literacy at

national level. It is very important to remind ourselves of FinScope survey statistics in order for us to

appreciate the impact of financial literacy campaigns on financial inclusion. In the said FinScope report of 2020, it was highlighted that financial inclusion increased by 10.1 percent to 69.4 percent from 59.3 percent in 2015. It was further observed that 71.2 percent of males are financially included compared to 67.9 percent of females. The report also noted that 83.8 percent of adults in urban areas are financially included compared to 56.9 percent of their rural counterparts. Generally, the country has done

very well in upscaling financial inclusion. The challenge we have now is to broaden our financial

literacy programmes to increase women and rural participation in the formal financial markets as a way of growing activity in the financial system. These sensitisation programmes also serve as consumer protection platforms to protect banks and financial institutions’ customers against making uninformed

decisions. Financially enlightened customers can interpret basic financial information prior to making any saving, borrowing or investment decisions. It takes a lot of effort and time to generate money, but it can take only one day to lose all your money through a wrong financial decision. Some very educated

people have ended up losing their life’s savings through investing in dubious Pyramid schemes or

Ponzi schemes, which may appear lucrative but with no underlying credibility. On the other hand, others have borrowed money on unclear terms, resulting in very serious financial distress. Therefore, we all need financial literacy to protect our hard-earned money and choose investment instruments and vehicles which will generate a good return at very minimal risk. Reputable investment opportunities are very much available in the money markets (banks), the capital markets (Lusaka Securities Exchange for shares/long-term bonds) and the pensions and insurance sector. These platforms are all very well regulated to offer you the growth and protection that you need. Indeed, let us take care of our health even as we take care of our money. At the end of the day, we all need financial literacy for robust personal financial planning. The author is a business strategist