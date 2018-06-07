Financial Intelligence director seeks divorce

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

FINANCIAL Intelligence Centre (FIC) director Mary Tshuma has asked the Lusaka High Court to dissolve her one-year-old marriage with her husband Kudakwashe Tshuma, who she says is in a habit of threatening to kill himself, and allegedly has inappropriate affairs with a number of women.A divorce petition filed in court on May 23, 2018, states that Mrs Tshuma got lawfully married to Mr Tshuma of Burning Bush Church in Lusaka on March 10, 2017.

She alleges that her husband attempted to drink Omo bleach, and also tried to throw himself into a swimming pool at their home in full view of neighbours and the house guard.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/