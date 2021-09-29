Financial difficulties not end of road for Maundu

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

MAUNDA Chilobe has proven that dropping out of school at a tender age due to financial challenges is not an end to someone realising their dreams of getting educated.

She has just written her last paper at Kwame Nkrumah University, where she was pursuing a degree course in physical education and civics.

This is the first time after four years-plus that she is going home without thinking about the next semester.

She has completed her degree programme, awaiting graduation. Ms Chilobe is confident that she will clear all her courses.

She is looking forward to her graduation, her desire is for the university to host a physical graduation because it will allow her to dance in celebration of the effort, sacrifice, commitment and all the investment that has gone into her education.

But with the outbreak of Covid-19, she does not mind having a virtual graduation ceremony.

Ms Chilobe believes completing her degree course is no mean achievement because after dropping out of school in Grade Nine due to financial challenges, she was married off.

Her husband, who was educated and had a good job, meets almost all her personal needs, but her lack of education was a hindrance because she had the desire to work, but she had no