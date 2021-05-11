Final voters’ roll ready

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ONLY 43.2 percent of the over seven million registered voters have verified their details with Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

And 19 presidential candidates have paid nomination fees to book slots in the August 12 general elections.

Lusaka Province, which has the highest number of voters at 1,243,619, has recorded the lowest verification level at 24.4 percent, followed by Copperbelt, which has 1,025,897 voters of whom only 30 percent verified their details.

Of the total 7,023,499 registered voters, only 3,035,417 people verified their details with 303,960 in Lusaka which has 1,243,619 electorates.

In Western Province 289,519 out of 447,293 registered voters verified their details.

North-Western Province has 246,061 voters who have verified their details with CLICK TO READ MORE