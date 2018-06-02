Final Kuomboka gets positive signal

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Kalabo

A SIGNAL from the ancestors to proceed on a six-hour voyage on the Zambezi River is an important part during Kalabo’s Kuomboka ceremony, the third in sequence of Kuomboka ceremonies in Western Province.If the signal is not given, you can’t proceed, but luckily during Senior Chief Mboanjikana’s expedition last Saturday, a go-ahead signal was given as she sailed on the Zambezi River with her delegation.

A hippo emerged, ‘spoke’ in a language only traditionalists could understand and gave way to paddlers of the chieftainess to proceed sailing to the chieftainess’s winter palace.

The Kuomboka [coming out of water] of the Lozi people in Western Province is celebrated in a trilogy of events, preceded by the most significant and popular Kuomboka of the Litunga while the migration of chieftainess Mboanjikana Kandundu Yeta of Kalabo and Sikongo districts is the third one.

The migration of the Litunga from his summer palace in Lealui to the winter palace in Limulunga is a crowd puller, attracting local and international tourists. The second Kuomboka takes place in Nalolo where Litunga La Mboela also migrates to the winter place.

The Kalabo one involving the migration of Chieftainess Mboanjikana is the third and last one.

Unlike the Mongu and Nalolo events where the Litunga and their subjects only make a brief stop for paddlers to have their lunch before proceeding, the Kalabo event carries with it special rituals as the royals and other people accompanying the chieftains make a stopover at a shrine in Imwambo, along the Zambezi River to pay homage to the early kings who are regarded as the owners of the Litungaship.

The shrine, which is 45 minute away by canoe from the summer palace for Mboanjikana in Libonda, is close to the resting place for the first male Litunga Mboo Mwanasilundu who ruled from 1458-1507. And there, a village with thatched houses still stands firm, to date.

It is believed that Litunga Mboo who was buried at an alternative site in Ikatulamwa near Imwambo, moved and buried himself at the present resting place, which was his preferred burial site while he was still on the throne.

Because the place is regarded as a sacred ground, no noise of any sort including of boat engines is allowed, as was the case on May 26, 2018 when only the canoes were allowed to make way to the shrine.

Upon arrival at the shrine, Mboanjikana came out of the royal badge and music temporary stopped until the priest concluded all the rituals and a go-ahead signal was given to proceed to the winter palace.

At this point, all the paddlers and males donning the mashushu [red berets] take them off and hide them where they cannot be seen. They are only allowed to put them on when the village where the late Litunga Mboo is buried is no longer in sight.

After a stopover of close to 45 minutes at the shrine, the badge carrying Chieftainess Mboanjikana and Western Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba set off to continue the voyage on the mighty Zambezi River to mark a close of the trilogy of the Kuomboka ceremony.

A member of the royal family Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika feels the Kuomboka ceremony for Mboanjikana in Kalabo is special as it’s the only event that is held in what he termed as a sacred place.

He says the area is sacred as the early queens and kings who settled in the area some 400 years ago, are buried here.

“What makes this Kuomboka in Kalabo special is the fact that it is held in a sacred place and when the royals start off from Libonda, they make a stopover to pay homage to what we regard as the owners of the kingship. And that gives this ceremony an extra ritual and an extra activity that does not take place in the other two Kuomboka ceremonies in Mongu and Nalolo.

Mr Lewanika, who is the son to former Litunga Mbikusita Lewanika who was 19th in the kingship lineage, also feels that that people should take time to watch the Kalabo ceremony which is the only event held on the Zambezi River, with all canoes visible at the same time.

“There is nothing that makes the eyes of Lozis pop out than seeing water, and one can recommend the Libonda ceremony because of the beauty it carries along with it,’’ he says.

Prince Akashambatwa also says that there is need to preserve culture as anything built on it, is guaranteed to stand the test of time.

Lozis are on record of having a woman as paramount chief who was known as Litunga Mbuyuwamwambwa. Mr Lewanika feels the reign of women traditional leaders has not been done away with in Lozi tradition because the chiefs who are ranked as second and third to the Litunga, are female.

And Chief Mary Mubiana of Mumi village says the royal badge which makes a return to Libonda after the safe arrival of the Mboanjikana in Mulundumano, passes through another sacred place at Nawinda where similar rituals are performed.

The royal barge carrying chieftainess Mboanjikana mounted with an image of a hippo started off from Libonda around 10:35 hours and immediately light showers which lasted close to 15 minutes were experienced in the area.

The barge was paddled by 70 people who included Shangombo member of Parliament Mubika and his counterpart for Mongu Central Mwilola Imakando.

Throughout the journey, people living along the Zambezi River lined up on the banks to give respect to the chieftains.

Upon arrival in Mulundumano, scores of people had already trooped up to receive the chief.

Like in the other two Kuombokas in Mongu and Nalolo, a spy boat with paddlers donning Lindelwa [ head gear made of bird’s feathers] make way first to the habour to clear the way before the royal badge finally docks after making two false stops, amid ululation and singing from the spectators.

Before the barge finally docks, a god mother for the chieftains dressed in white garments receives it by way of touching it, before pushing it back in the water, after which it finally docks.

And after all the paddlers had disembarks, the chieftains wearing a pink Musisi emerged from the shelter on the barge, but was immediately ushered into a vehicle and driven to the palace. She then took a majestic walk with Mr Simuchoba before being ushered in another shelter outside the palace ground.

The celebrations for the safe arrival of the chieftains continues at the palace grounds amid different types of traditional entertainment. After spending three days in Mulundumano, Chief Mboanjikana moves to Kalabo boma in a similar ceremonial fashion.

The current Mboanjikana, Kandundu Yeta, 83, is the fourth on the throne after Akatoka, Makwibi and Litambuyu.

She was installed in 1996 and is third in command from the Lozi paramount chief, the Litunga.