Filmmakers set value

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

FOR the local film industry, it was another milestone as the Filmmakers Guild Association of Zambia, aiming at regulating and standardising the sector, was launched in the Lusaka Showgrounds last Saturday.

The event saw a number of industry players flock to the venue to witness the launch.

Lawrence Thompson, the interim chairperson of the Professional Filmmakers Guild of Zambia, said the guild will sensitise members on obtaining laws, policies and standards of practice among members and also aim for a well-established ethical environment that shall guide efforts of film industry development in Zambia.

“Though the industry is projecting fast growth, it does need a helping hand from the government.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/