Fighting teenage pregnancy in the East

DOREEN NAWA, Petauke

WITH her face contorted in pain over her 16-year-old daughter’s pregnancy, Agness Tembo gives a faint smile as she narrates to this writer about the gloomy picture of her schoolgirl’s future.

“It has been four months now my 16-year-old daughter has not been in school because she is pregnant. She was the only hope for a better life for her seven siblings being the second-born child,” Mrs Tembo, a resident of Chafuza village in Chieftainess Mwanjawantu’s area, says.

Her daughter is one of the 1,784 girls who fell pregnant in Eastern Province between January and September 2020.

Five years ago, Mrs Tembo’s first-born daughter was impregnated at the age of 13.

According to Mrs Tembo, her daughter became pregnant after she was defiled by her grandfather (Mrs Tembo’s uncle).

Mrs Tembo says the matter was not reported to police because the ‘evil’ was done within the family.

“My mother told me not to talk about it. When we asked the girl, she pointed at the grandfather and that was the worst nightmare in my life. At 13, she had to be a mother and abandoned school. She was in Grade Seven and very intelligent. She had just written her Grade Seven examinations and had made it to secondary school,” Mrs Tembo says.

The case became history and the family moved on.

While the defiler managed to escape justice, Mrs Tembo's daughter had to look for