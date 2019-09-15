Fighting odds of being woman

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

FOR 55 years, Rosemary Mumbi has been a teacher, and some of her pupils have become influential people in society. Chief Justice Irene Mambilima once sat in her class.

Now 77, Rosemary, who taught English, now runs a community school called Hope and Faith in Ng’ombe township, offering free education and meals to over hundred children from poor families.

The school itself, which started as a Sunday school, with children writing with pieces of charcoal on the ground, is now a double-storey building.

Rosemary is now giving hope and a future to about 500 boys and girls.

And yet six decades ago, Rosemary had to escape in the dead of night to avoid being married off to a man she hardly knew,