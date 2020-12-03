Fighting HIV/AIDS in COVID era

MOSES MAGADZA, Windhoek, Namibia

A RAPID assessment on the impact of the COVID-19 national measures on community-led HIV responses in the SADC region shows a complex scenario in which interventions aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 significantly disrupted community-based responses to HIV and AIDS, while also catalysing creativity and innovation in the way civil society organisations (CSOs) respond to the health and rights challenges facing their communities.

The AIDS and Rights Alliance for Southern Africa (ARASA) and the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Health Economics and HIV and AIDS Research Division (HEARD), undertook the assessment, whose findings were released virtually on Tuesday.

“Civil society and community-led HIV responses have long been recognised as the backbone of the HIV response due to their deep understanding of the needs of and challenges facing their communities, as well as their reach across communities to raise awareness, address stigma and deliver services,” explained Felicita Hikuam, director of ARASA.

The findings of the SADC-wide study are based on in-depth interviews with representatives of 25 CSOs involved in the community-led HIV response, including networks, grass-roots organisations as well as larger, more established entities with national reach.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit southern Africa early this year, most countries were already battling with long-standing health crises, including the HIV/AIDS pandemic, other chronic illnesses, as well as under-capacitated health facilities and services. Thus, civil society organisations contributed significantly to supplement the HIV-related efforts of governments, private sector and other actors.

Once COVID-19 started to spread across the region and governments imposed various levels of restrictions to curb its spread, communities needed, at once, ‘health information on the new virus, including instructions on prevention and hygiene, testing and quarantine’ as well as continued access to ‘treatment for chronic and CLICK TO READ MORE