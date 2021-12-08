Fight GBV – Kajoba

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

THE Police high command is concerned about violation of human rights through gender-based violence (GBV) and has, therefore, called on the service to reposition itself to fight the vice. Inspector-General of Police Lemmy Kajoba said GBV is a phenomenon deeply rooted in gender inequality and continues to be one of the most notable human rights violations within societies. He said this at Sikanze Hospital in a speech read on his behalf by director medical George Phiri at a cleaning exercise of the medical facility in commemoration of 16 Days of Activism against GBV. Therefore, the Zambia Police Service is mandated to maintain law and order across the country, as well as uphold the fundamental human rights of all citizens. "The institution has through the Victim Support Unit (VSU) been working with various stakeholders in