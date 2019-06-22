Fight for supremacy

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

HAVING dominated local football in the last few years, today’s Absa Cup final between record holders Zesco United and one-time winners Zanaco is more than just being the first team to ink its name on the renamed Barclays Cup.

Zanaco, who have played second fiddle to Zesco for the most part of their duels, will relish putting one past their nemesis at the latter's own home turf, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.