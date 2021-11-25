FIFA trains 30 teachers to become coaches, referees

MATHEWS KABAMBA, CHEWE KALIWILE

Kitwe, Lusaka

WORLD football governing body FIFA has, through Football House, started the process of training teachers from different schools across the country as coaches and referees.

The FIFA grassroots course has gathered 30 teachers from across 10 provinces in Lusaka who are being instructed by Jean Marie-Conz.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said the project, which involves the Ministry of Art and Sport and the Ministry of Education, was key to developing grassroots football.

He challenged the teachers to make use of this opportunity and ensure they prepare themselves to be ambassadors of the beautiful game.

"Teachers are role models in our communities and will be expected to remain so on this programme. Many thanks to FIFA for having come on board to support this programme. We will make sure we meet your very high standards," Kashala said. "As FAZ, we have a 10-year strategic plan that seeks to develop football from the grassroots. I have no doubt that schools will play a pivotal role in actualising the