FIFA to give FAZ $6 million

CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will receive US$6 million (about K6 billion) from FIFA in the next four years following the world soccer governing body’s decision to increase funding to all its affiliates.Previously, all associations used to get US$5 million over a period of four years.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said in Lusaka yesterday during the opening of the national administration and club management seminar that each federation will be receiving US$1.5 million every year which will go towards developmental programmes.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/