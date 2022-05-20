FIFA stamps Janny Qatar ticket

STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

FIFA has confirmed Zambia's top referee Janny Sikazwe's presence at the 2022 Qatar World Cup after releasing the names of match officials that will officiate at the November 21 to December 18 finals. FIFA has selected 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video assistant referees. The other five Africans are Bakary Gassama from Gambia, Algeria's Mustapha Ghorbal, Victor Gomes of South Africa, Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Senegal's Maguette Ndiaye. The match officials have been chosen in close cooperation with the six confederations, based on their quality and the performances delivered at FIFA tournaments as well as at other international and domestic competitions in recent years. "As always, the criteria we have used is 'quality first' and the selected match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide," chairman of the FIFA referees committee Pierluigi Collina said in a statement yesterday. "The 2018 World Cup was very successful, partly because of the high standard of refereeing, and we will do our best to be even better in a few months in Qatar." Sikazwe was also selected for the 2018 Russia World Cup finals. He is currently in Uyo, Nigeria, where he