FIFA says Kamanga, Kalu nomination internal matter

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

FIFA says the nomination of Zambia’s candidate for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee member is an internal matter that is not under the jurisdiction of the world soccer governing body.

The nominations for the CAF executive committee member elections closed on May 31 and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) submitted a nomination for its president Andrew Kamanga to contest the polls on July 18 in Cairo, Egypt.