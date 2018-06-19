FIFA backs Kazala

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE world soccer governing body FIFA has ruled that expelled Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president Richard Kazala (left) was in order to take the national governing body to court for the reinforcement of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling.

It was expected that Kazala would be handed a ban by FIFA after he dragged FAZ to the Kitwe High Court to register the CAS ruling in March this year.

The case is still active in the Kitwe High Court.

But according to a letter to Kazala dated June 18, 2018 by FIFA deputy secretary to the disciplinary committee Wilma Ritter, the committee has not endorsed a life ban on the expelled FAZ vice-president for taking the association to court.

“We have taken note that Mr Kazala requests clarification on this matter and in this regard, we would like to refer READ MORE