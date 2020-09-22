FIFA amends law on foreigners

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

SKILLED foreign players that are playing for Zambian clubs could soon start featuring for the Chipolopolo if they so wish following the amendment to the FIFA regulations last Friday.

Giving a briefing from the 70th FIFA Congress that he attended virtually on Friday, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga said a number of states governing the game were amended and foreign players that dream of donning the Chipolopolo jersey could soon see their dream become a reality.

However, he emphasised that players will strictly be selected on merit.

“The regulations governing the application of the FIFA Statutes were amended to include new provisions relating to the exceptions to the general prohibition on changing associations and the access to national-team football for stateless players,” he said.

“Here many permutations were looked at including the situation of players wishing to switch national teams. Various recommendations of the CLICK TO READ MORE