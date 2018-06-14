FIC must follow procedure – Siliya

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

CHIEF government spokesperson Dora Siliya has said the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) must stick to its mandate and not overstep its boundary by releasing reports on financial crimes without following the procedure.Ms Siliya said at a media briefing yesterday that the report is supposed to be availed to investigative wings before being released to the public.

She said Government works in clusters and will not allow any government agency to usurp the powers of other investigative agencies such as the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zambia Police Service.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/