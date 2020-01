CHRISTINE CHIHAME and JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

AT EXACTLY 12:00 hours yesterday, Shinka Kaputo was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged girlfriend, Precious Mangesana.

The 38-year-old businessman of Lusaka, who went to court looking dishevelled, showed no emotions when High Court judge Catherine Phiri read out the verdict.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/