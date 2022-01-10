Festive season sees fewer accidents

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

IN THE wee hours of January 2, Frank Kasonde, a budding local film producer working on an ambitious project to portray the life of founding President Kenneth Kaunda, died in a car crash. The small Toyota car he was travelling in with a friend lost control before crashing. His death touched many, including President Hakainde Hichilema, who expressed sadness on social media. And yet Frank was not the only one whose life was tragically ended during the festive period. Over the years, the country has continued to record a high number of road accidents and fatalities during the festive season, although the last one saw a reduction in the number of road mishaps, according to the Zambia Police Service. The reduction is attributed to intensified road patrols during the festive season. For the Christmas period alone, road accidents reduced by 82 incidents, compared to last year when there were 234 mishaps during the same period. In fact, Western Province recorded zero accidents, according to official statistics from the Zambia Police Service. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the country had 152 road accidents over the Christmas period last year. In a statement, Mr Hamoonga attributed the reduction in the number of accidents to increased patrols by police and precautionary measures deployed by other agencies. According to Mr Hamoonga, the police traffic section has also been sensitising road users via radio and television programmes on safety matters, contributing to high levels of compliance to road traffic regulations. During the period under review, speed trap management teams in all police divisions were deployed in strategic and accident-prone areas to reduce road traffic offences and carnage. Mr Hamoonga said out of 152 cases recorded, 16 resulted in the death of 17 people in