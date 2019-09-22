Festival to give Samfya new face

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

LAKE of Stars Malawi Arts Festival founder Will Jameson estimated that the event generates US$1.6 million for the Malawian economy, which includes spending across the board on hotels and taxis from foreign visitors.

“It’s not just about throwing a big party – although that’s obviously good – but it’s also about building something that can inspire people as well,” The Guardian quoted him.

Last year, Zambia Daily Mail staffer Nkole Nkole travelled for the 15th edition of the Lake of Stars festival, which was held in Salima at Senga Bay, 90 minutes drive from the country’s capital Lilongwe.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/