Fertiliser from trees through agroforestry

Analysis: FRANCIS MAKASA

WHEN farmers clear the natural vegetation and plant crops, they first get high yields because the soil under the trees and other natural vegetation is very fertile.

However, yields for subsequent crops inevitably reduce as the soil fertility declines.

From time immemorial trees have played an important role in supporting agriculture.

Trees improve soil fertility in a number of ways, including fixing atmospheric nitrogen into the soil through the roots and also by the build-up of organic matter through the falling leaves and other plant material.

Trees control soil erosion that carries away the fertile top soil and also contribute to a better microclimate by providing shade and wind break.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/