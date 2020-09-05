Female writers dominate Kalemba shortlist

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

FEMALE writers have continued to dominate the Kalemba Shor Story Prize writing competition

with five out of the six 2021 finalists being women.

During last year’s edition of the writing completion, of the six nominated books from over 30 entries, five were written by women.

Kalemba Short Story Prize management team has announced the top six Zambian writers for this year, which is the third edition of the competition, and the complexion is no different from last year.

Out of over 230 entries, five of the selected top six books were penned by women among them Vanessa Nakayenge

“I’ll Keep You Safe”, Rhodasi Mwale

“If it A’int Broke”, Chowa Chikumbi

“A Silent Cry”, Mukuka Nkunde’s Daze

and Otensia Kapinga “After the Storm”.

The only male on the shortlist is Samuel Zimba with "Junta or Divorce".