Female voices matter in national development

MWAKA LENGALENGA, Lusaka

THERE cannot be meaningful national development if voices of female journalists, including those who are differently-abled, are not taken on board. Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga says Government desires to see equal numbers of men and women in media institutions. Mr Kalunga has implored people with disabilities and women to embrace journalism and effectively contribute to economic growth. He said this on Tuesday during the launch of the Open Spaces Zambia female media awards. Mr Kalunga commended Open Spaces Zambia for the initiative, adding that it will go a long way in motivating people with disabilities and young women to join the media profession to highlight their achievements.

He said the awards are specific and targeted at rewarding efforts of women in the media and those with disabilities. "These awards are timely as they are in line with one of the key objectives of the World Press Freedom Day, which is to recognise outstanding contribution of individual journalists to the development of