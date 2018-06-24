FEMALE NKANA FAN COLLAPSES

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

NKANA 0 DYNAMOS 2

A NKANA fan yesterday collapsed after the legendary side conceded two quick goals to Lusaka Dynamos in a Super Division Week 19 match that left the Kitwe outfit stuck in fifth position.

Joyce Mwape could not comprehend her team’s defeat after dominating proceedings but were let down by poor finishing with striker Idris Mbombo being the chief culprit by missing a penalty.

After a goalless first half, Nkana continued dominating in the second stanza and their pressure paid off when defender Erick Kabula handled in the box in the 88th minute http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/