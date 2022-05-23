Female farmers wooed to green livelihoods

VIOLET MENGO, Sinda

MOST small-scale farmers in Zambia complain of not making enough money from the sale of their crop produce. This happens mainly as a result of lack of skills, capacity to add value to their produce and limited access to viable markets. In Sinda district, however, a cooperative is helping women solve these problems. The Sinda District Development Women Association (SDDWA) has a factory that processes cooking oil from groundnuts and sunflower seed. The factory not only provides the member farmers with a ready market, but helps them to raise incomes through the shareholder dividends they receive whenever they hold a meeting. A number of women farmers in the area sell their farm produce to the association, therefore cutting on the cost of transportation and gaining more profit. Diana Zulu is a member of the association. “I live in Kawalala village. I grow groundnuts and sunflower. I am married with seven children. I have benefited greatly from the association because I sell my produce at a very good price,” she says. When Ms Zulu supplies groundnuts and sunflower seed to the association, she uses the money to take her children to school. “One of my children is in college and will be graduating this year, another one graduated in 2021, while the other one just completed Grade 12. I pay for my children’s college and school fees from the sales of the farm produce,” she says. “I need more money to CLICK TO READ MORE