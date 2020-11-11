Female entrepreneurs to receive boost

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Federation of Associations of Women in Business (ZFAWIB) has intensified inter-provincial trade and electronic trading to boost business among women entrepreneurs.

ZFAWIB chief executive officer Maureen Sumbwe said the new innovative ways of conducting business have helped female entrepreneurs come up with new means of survival during the COVID-19.

“I should, however, be quick to point out that even before the outbreak of COVID-19, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) created a digital platform that gave a new innovative way for female entrepreneurs to conduct business,” she said in an interview.

Ms Sumbwe said female entrepreneurs are able to buy and sell goods using the online platform.

She, however, said Government should work with mobile providers to ensure that the policy directive given to them to CLICK TO READ MORE