Female alcohol-addict jailed

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A FEMALE Lusaka youth who is struggling with alcohol addiction has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for stabbing her boyfriend in the chest with a knife after he refused to buy her cooked beans around 23:00 hours.

Before sending Mulenga Chitwansombo to a correctional facility on Friday, Lusaka magistrate Nthandose Chabala said it was sad that the convict could stab someone she loved, leaving him with a punctured lung.

Magistrate Chabala said the incident was a clear indication that men were also victims of gender-based violence and