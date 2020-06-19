Fees not final – ECZ

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

THE proposed nomination fees are not final and political parties are free to suggest the charges they feel are manageable as long as they are not below the current ones, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said.

ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse said in a statement yesterday that the proposed nomination fees are still open for debate.

Ms Chimanse said the commission has noted with concern the misinformation regarding its proposal to revise nomination fees upwards ahead of next year’s general elections.

According to the proposals, male presidential candidates are expected to pay K150,000, while female and disabled State House hopefuls will have to pay K120,000 from the current K60,000.

Male aspiring to be Members of Parliament will have to give the commission K25,000 from the current K7,500.

Female and disabled parliamentary candidates will be required to pay K20,000, while male mayoral candidates will give ECZ K25,000 from K7,500.